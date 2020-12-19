NBE FMGE result 2020 released, here’s how to check

FMGE result 2020 available now

NBE FMGE result 2020: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the result for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the websites- natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in. The exam was conducted on December 4.

The candidates can download their individual score card from the official website from December 24. The copy of score card will not be sent to individual candidates.

FMGE result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A PDF will open, search for your roll number

To pass, candidates need to have at least 150 marks out of 300 marks test. Failed candidates can apply for the exam again. There are no restrictions on the number of attempts that can be availed by an applicant.

The FMGE exam consists of one paper, comprising 300 multiple choice questions, single correct response questions in English language only, delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day. There is no negative marking in the exam.

