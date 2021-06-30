NBE FMGE 2021 result declared: How to check

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared results for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). The examination was conducted on June 18, 2021. Candidates may check their results at the official NBE websites- natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

The results are declared in terms of pass/ fail. Candidates must score at least 150 out of 300 marks on the test in order to pass. The NBE does not provide a re-evaluation facility and requests for the same will not be accepted. However, candidates who fail to achieve the minimum score may re-apply for the examination. There is no limit on the number of times a candidate can appear for the examination.

NBE FMGE 2021 Results: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official NBE websites- natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on ‘NBE FMGE June 2021 Result’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the required details and login

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Candidates are advised to download and save their results and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in the examination will be issued pass certificates bearing a barcode and a QR code. This certificate will be provided to candidates within four weeks of the declaration of results. However, this time period may vary in case of unforeseen circumstances.

The FMGE is conducted for individuals who earned their medical/ dental degrees abroad. It is compulsory for individuals who hold foreign medical/ dental degrees to appear for this examination if they wish to practice medicine in India.