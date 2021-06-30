scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Most Read

NBE FMGE 2021 result declared: How to check

Candidates who appeared for the NBE FMGE may check their results at the official NBE websites- natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2021 4:40:40 pm
nbe, nbe fmge, fmge results, how to check fmge result, where to check fmge result, natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in, nbe websiteNBE FMGE 2021: Result available at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. (Image by Pixabay/Representational)

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared results for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). The examination was conducted on June 18, 2021. Candidates may check their results at the official NBE websites- natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

The results are declared in terms of pass/ fail. Candidates must score at least 150 out of 300 marks on the test in order to pass. The NBE does not provide a re-evaluation facility and requests for the same will not be accepted. However, candidates who fail to achieve the minimum score may re-apply for the examination. There is no limit on the number of times a candidate can appear for the examination.

Read | Supreme Court refuses to cancel or postpone final year PG medical exams

NBE FMGE 2021 Results: How to Check

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 1: Visit the official NBE websites- natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on ‘NBE FMGE June 2021 Result’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter the required details and login

Step 5: The results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Candidates are advised to download and save their results and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in the examination will be issued pass certificates bearing a barcode and a QR code. This certificate will be provided to candidates within four weeks of the declaration of results. However, this time period may vary in case of unforeseen circumstances.

The FMGE is conducted for individuals who earned their medical/ dental degrees abroad. It is compulsory for individuals who hold foreign medical/ dental degrees to appear for this examination if they wish to practice medicine in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X