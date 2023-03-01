scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
NBE FET 2022 results postponed to March 7

NBE FET 2022 Results: Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at the official website— natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

NBE FET 2022 Results DeferredThe exam was conducted on February 10 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)

NBE FET 2022 Results: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has deferred the result announced of Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022 to March 7. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at the official website— natboard.edu.in.

The exam was conducted on February 10 and the result was supposed to be declared on February 28.

NBE FET 2022 Results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the NBE official website— natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the FET result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: View the result and download it for future reference

Conducted by the NBE, Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) is a qualifying-cum-ranking exam for admission to Fellow of National Board (FNB)/Fellow of National Board- Post Doctoral (FNB-PD) courses. Students who have a post graduate medical degree or provisional pass certificate can appear for the exam.

Selected candidates will go through a structured training programme where their performance record book will be maintained and an exam will be conducted at the end of training. Once the student qualifies the Fellowship Exit Exam will be awarded Fellow of National Board (FNB)/Fellow of National Board – Post Doctoral (FNB-PD) at the annual convocation of NBEMS.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 11:19 IST
