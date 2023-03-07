NBE FET 2022 results declared; steps to check

NBE FET 2022 results: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today announced the result of Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website— natboard.edu.in.

The exam was conducted on February 10

NBE FET 2022 Results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the NBE official website— natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the FET result link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: View the result and download it for future reference

Conducted by the NBE, Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) is a qualifying-cum-ranking exam for admission to Fellow of National Board (FNB)/Fellow of National Board- Post Doctoral (FNB-PD) courses. Students who have a post graduate medical degree or provisional pass certificate can appear for the exam.

Selected candidates will go through a structured training programme where their performance record book will be maintained and an exam will be conducted at the end of training. Once the student qualifies the Fellowship Exit Exam will be awarded Fellow of National Board (FNB)/Fellow of National Board – Post Doctoral (FNB-PD) at the annual convocation of NBEMS.