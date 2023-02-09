scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
NBE declares result for FDST; steps to check score

NBE FDST Result 2022: NBE declared the result of the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) for BDS graduates. Candidates can download the NBE FDST result from the official websites — nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NBE FDST results released for BDS graduatesA total of 11 candidates have qualified for the viva-voce exam out of 22 candidates. (Representative Image - Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

NBE FDST Result 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today declared the result of the Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) for BDS graduates. Candidates can now download the NBE FDST result from the official website of NBE — nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. 

As per the Dental Council of India Screening Test Regulations 2009, a candidate has to score 50 per cent in each paper individually to qualify for appearing in the viva-voce examination. To pass the screening test, a candidate has to separately score 50 per cent in the viva-voce examination. 

According to the official result document, in this year’s exam, a total of 11 candidates have qualified for the viva-voce exam out of 22 candidates.

NBE FDST result 2022: how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBE — nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the public notice section and click on ‘Result of FDST – 2022 (BDS) held on 20th January 2023’.

Step 3: The result pdf file will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the FDST result and take a printout for future reference.

FDST 2022 for BDS graduates was conducted on January 20 by NBEMS on a computer-based platform in New Delhi. The exam is conducted for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) who have primary dental qualifications from any dental institution outside India.

09-02-2023
