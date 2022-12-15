NBE cautions students against fake FMGE sample papers

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences today issued a warning against ‘cozeners’ trying to fool students and extract money from them. The notice read, “The cozeners are claiming to provide FMGE questions for the upcoming Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December in exchange for a considerable amount of money.”

The matter came to notice during a routine surf conducted by the NMEMS. The ‘cozeners’ are trying to deceive students via social media platforms.

NBEMS has registered a police complaint against the fraudsters and their accomplices for misusing the NBEMS logo and attempting to fool the aspirants.

The exam will be conducted on January 20, 2023.

The fraudsters claimed that they have questions for the upcoming FMGE December 2022 exam obtained from authorities. The Board further warned that if any aspirant is found to be directly or indirectly found indulging in such activities they shall be appropriately dealt with.

Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, the NMC declared that final year medical students from countries such as China and Ukraine, who were forced to return to India due to the COVID pandemic or the war, are eligible to appear for the FMGE.