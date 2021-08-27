Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has decided to re-open the JNVs in a phased manner for classes 9 to 12. As per the notification of states/UTs which have permitted re-opening of schools by following approved SOPs, JNVs will be reopened with 50 per cent capacity.

Students will be permitted to attend the classes and stay in the hostel, only with parents’ consent. The provision of online education will also continue. The arrangement is also in place for providing support to ensure the mental and physical health and well-being of students through proper counselling.

Many states including UP, Delhi, Haryana have announced the commencement of offline classes from September 1 citing a reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases. Many state like Assam, Telangana have also announced the reopening of colleges and other higher education institutions in the state. Most states have issued guidelines and SOPs to be followed by students as well as school authorities for resuming offline classes.

Meanwhile, NVS is expected to release the selection list for class 11 admissions soon. The registration process for admission ended on August 26. Those who will be selected will undergo a medical examination and a 10-days orientation programme by their respective school.