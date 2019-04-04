Navodaya Vidyalaya JNV class 9 provisional select list released, check here

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has released the provisional select list of candidates who appeared for the lateral entry select test. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their name through the official website- nvshq.org.

The candidates can check their name by entering the roll number, registration number and date of birth.

JNV Class 9 provisional select list released: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website- nvshq.org

Step 2: Click on the JNV Class 9 provisional select list

Step 3: In the new window enter registration number/ roll number/ date of birth

Step 4: List containing the name of the candidates will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download, take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, the results of the JNVST examination was released on March 28. The JNVST examination was conducted on February 2, 2019 for admission into various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV).

Over 20 lakh of students applied for JNVST last year and the number is increasing every year. India has around 626 JNV schools out of which all are functional.