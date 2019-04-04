Toggle Menu
Navodaya Vidyalaya JNV class 9 provisional select list released, check herehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/navodaya-vidyalaya-jnv-class-9-provisional-select-list-released-nvshq-org-5658062/

Navodaya Vidyalaya JNV class 9 provisional select list released, check here

The candidates can check their name by entering the roll number, registration number and date of birth. The list is available at the official website- nvshq.org

jnvs exam 2019, jnv results, jnvs results 2019, jnvs exam 2019, नवोदय एडमिट कार्ड, नवोदय विद्यालय प्रवेश परीक्षा, navodaya exam, नवोदय विद्यालय प्रवेश परीक्षा 2018-19, नवोदय परीक्षा पेपर, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Prakash Javadekar, Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya test 2019, JNVS 2019, JNVS registration, JNVS class 9 admission, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2019
The list of the selected candidates is available at the official website- nvshq.org

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has released the provisional select list of candidates who appeared for the lateral entry select test. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their name through the official website- nvshq.org.

The candidates can check their name by entering the roll number, registration number and date of birth.

JNV Class 9 provisional select list released: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website- nvshq.org

Step 2: Click on the JNV Class 9 provisional select list

Step 3: In the new window enter registration number/ roll number/ date of birth

Advertising

Step 4: List containing the name of the candidates will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download, take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, the results of the JNVST examination was released on March 28. The JNVST examination was conducted on February 2, 2019 for admission into various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV).

Over 20 lakh of students applied for JNVST last year and the number is increasing every year. India has around 626 JNV schools out of which all are functional.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pune: At IGNOU convocation, 1,500 certificates given out
2 Using biometric system, SPPU to limit access to another gate, only main gate to stay open for ‘outsiders’
3 After happiness curriculum, Delhi govt wants to bring ethics to classrooms