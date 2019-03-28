Navodaya Vidyalaya JNV Class 9 entrance exam result declared, check direct link

JNV Class 9 entrance exam result: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has announced the results for the Class 9 entrance examinations. The students who had appeared in the entrance examination can check the results through the official website, nvshq.org.

The JNVST examination was conducted on February 2, 2019 for admission into various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV).

JNV entrance exam results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website- nvshq.org

Step 2: Click on the JNVST 2019 result link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

On the basis of the marks scored, the students will be shortlisted and their documents will be cross-checked.

Besides the good score, the validity of the documents also matters during the selection of the student. Over 20 lakh of students applied for JNVST last year and the number is increasing every year. India has around 626 JNV schools out of which all are functional.