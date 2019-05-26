Navodaya Vidyalaya JNV Class 6 entrance exam result declared: How to check, documents needed

JNV Class 6 entrance exam result: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has announced the results for the Class 6 entrance examinations. Students who had appeared in the entrance examination can check the results through the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya, nvshq.org.
The Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidhyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) examination was conducted on April 6, 2019 for admission into various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) across the country at class 6.
JNV class 6 result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Log on to the official website- nvshq.org
Step 2: Click on the JNVST 2019 result link
Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
On the basis of the marks scored, the students will be shortlisted and their documents will be cross-checked. Besides the good score, the validity of the documents also matters during the selection of the student.
JNV class 6 result 2019: Documents needed
Age certificate
Caste certificate
Domicile certificate
Residential certificate
Online form
Eligibility certificate
School passing certificate
Physical fitness certificate
Migration certificate (school)
Over 20 lakh of students applied for JNVST last year and the number is increasing every year. India has around 626 JNV schools out of which all are functional.