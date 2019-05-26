Toggle Menu
Navodaya Vidyalaya JNV Class 6 entrance exam result declared: How to check, documents neededhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/navodaya-vidyalaya-jnv-class-6-entrance-exam-result-declared-how-to-check-documents-needed-5749045/

Navodaya Vidyalaya JNV Class 6 entrance exam result declared: How to check, documents needed

JNV Class 6 entrance exam result: Students can check the result through the official website nvshq.org. Also, check the list of documents needed for those who have cleared the exam.

jnvst results, jnvst results 2019, jnvs exam 2019, jnv results, jnvs results 2019, jnvs exam 2019, नवोदय एडमिट कार्ड, नवोदय विद्यालय प्रवेश परीक्षा, navodaya exam, नवोदय विद्यालय प्रवेश परीक्षा 2018-19, नवोदय परीक्षा पेपर, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Prakash Javadekar, Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya test 2019, JNVS 2019, JNVS registration, JNVS class 9 admission, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2019, class 9 admission JNVS, Education News, Indian Express News
JNV class 6 result 2019: The Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) examination was conducted on April 6, 2019. (Representational Image)

JNV Class 6 entrance exam result: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has announced the results for the Class 6 entrance examinations. Students who had appeared in the entrance examination can check the results through the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya, nvshq.org.

The Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidhyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) examination was conducted on April 6, 2019 for admission into various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) across the country at class 6.

JNV class 6 result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website- nvshq.org
Step 2: Click on the JNVST 2019 result link
Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

On the basis of the marks scored, the students will be shortlisted and their documents will be cross-checked. Besides the good score, the validity of the documents also matters during the selection of the student.

Advertising

JNV class 6 result 2019: Documents needed

Age certificate
Caste certificate
Domicile certificate
Residential certificate
Online form
Eligibility certificate
School passing certificate
Physical fitness certificate
Migration certificate (school)

Over 20 lakh of students applied for JNVST last year and the number is increasing every year. India has around 626 JNV schools out of which all are functional.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Telangana TS intermediate re-evaluation results 2019: Date and time
2 DBRAU result declared for MA courses: Check how to download
3 Mumbai University B.Com third year result 2019 declared at mu.ac.in