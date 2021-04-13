Navodaya Vidyalaya class 6 entrance exam admit card released

April 13, 2021 5:45:47 pm
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for the class 6 entrance examination 2021. Students can download the admit card online from the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.
The class 6 entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to June 19. Initially, the examination was scheduled on April 10, which has been postponed to May 16.
How to download the admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS on navodaya.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage
Step 3: Log in using necessary credentials
Step 4: Download and take a print out for further references
Except for Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, in all other UTs, the exam will be conducted on May 16. In Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland the exam date is June 19.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-