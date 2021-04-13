scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Navodaya Vidyalaya class 6 entrance exam admit card released

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2021 5:45:47 pm
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for the class 6 entrance examination 2021. Students can download the admit card online from the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

The class 6 entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to June 19. Initially, the examination was scheduled on April 10, which has been postponed to May 16.

How to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS on navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using necessary credentials

Step 4: Download and take a print out for further references

Except for Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, in all other UTs, the exam will be conducted on May 16. In Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland the exam date is June 19.

