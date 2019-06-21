966 Navodaya Vidyalaya students clear JEE Advanced, 12,654 qualify NEET 2019

Almost one-fifth of the students from Navodaya Vidyalayas who had appeared for JEE Advanced, cleared it, according to a tweet by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry. As many as 4,451 students appeared from various Navodaya Vidyalayas, 966 students have passed it.

A similar trend has been observed with the results of the National Eligibility Entrance Test 2019 (medical exam held for admission in MBBS, BDS courses), where 12,654 Navodaya Vidyalas’ students out of 14,500 students cracked it.

Out of 4451 students appeared from various Navodaya Vidyalayas, 966 students have succeeded in JEE (Advanced)-2019. Out of around 14500 Navodaya Vidyalaya students appeared, 12654 students qualified in NEET-2019. @DrRPNishank @SanjayDhotreMP @subrahyd @PIB_India @dselmhrd — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) June 20, 2019

The result for the JEE Advanced examination was declared on June 14, 2019 and the result for the NEET examination was declared on June 5, 2019.

Around 1.61 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced, out of which 38,705 students successfully cleared the exam. HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated students who cleared JEE Advanced.

Around 7.97 lakh students out of the total 14.10 lakh students who appeared for the NEET 2019, cleared the exam successfully.