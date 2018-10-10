Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone of Odia University

Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone of Odia University

The university aims to promote Odia language across the country. It will offer post-graduate courses in Odia language and literature and facilitate research on different aspects of the language.

By: IANS | Bhubaneswar | Published: October 10, 2018 3:13:43 pm
Odia University, Odia varsity, Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM The university aims to promote Odia language across the country. (Image source: twitter.com/Naveen_Odisha)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Odia University in Puri district. The ground-breaking ceremony marked the 141st birth anniversary of ‘Utkalmani’ Gopabandhu Das, a renowned poet, essayist and social activist born in 1877 in Puri.

The university aims to promote Odia language across the country. It will offer post-graduate courses in Odia language and literature and facilitate research on different aspects of the language. On the occasion, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes to the ‘Panchasakha’ (five friends) – Gopabandhu Das, Krupasindhu Mishra, Harihar Das, Pandit Godavarish Mishra and Nilakantha Das. The ‘Panchasakha’ had set up ‘Bakula Bana Vidyalaya’, the first model open school in the state at Sakhigopal, in 1909.

Must Watch

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Republicans and their strained relationship with women
Watch Now
Republicans and their strained relationship with women
Buzzing Now
Advertisement