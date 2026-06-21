National Zoological Park opens application for internship programme; check how to apply

The National Zoological Park, Delhi is now accepting internship applications for its fall session, that is – July to September 2026. Students with a keen interest in wildlife conservation and zoo management can now apply for the programme at nzpnewdelhi.gov.in.

Interns will be actively involved in ex-situ and in-situ conservation techniques and get a platform to pursue research, projects, or dissertations as part of their academic curriculum. Suggested internship topics include behavioural studies of zoo animals, economic valuation of NZP‘s ecosystem services, visitor surveys on conservation attitudes, non-invasive biodiversity assessments, parasite surveillance, animal enrichment studies, and waste management research, among others.

Eligibility criteria

The programme is open to students pursuing graduation or post-graduation from any recognized institution or university, in India or abroad. Candidates who have already completed their graduate degree are also eligible to apply.

How to apply?

Interested candidates need to fill out the prescribed application form along with a valid photo ID. The application form is available on the official website under the ‘Internship’ section. Those applying as part of an academic course must submit a recommendation letter from their university or college — applications without this will not be accepted.

Foreign nationals must additionally furnish a valid visa, passport, and medical insurance for the internship period. Completed forms should be emailed to nzpzoo-cza@nic.in (with a copy to nzpnewdelhi@gmail.com) or sent via registered post to the Director, National Zoological Park, New Delhi-110001.

Selection and Stipend

Applications are reviewed by a Selection Committee on merit, with shortlisted candidates called for document verification and counselling. A maximum of 10 interns will be selected per session, and results will be communicated within 30 days and published on the NZP website. Candidates should note that NZP does not offer a stipend or academic credit for the internship, nor does it provide accommodation. However, interns will receive a certificate upon satisfactory completion and will be supported with available logistical assistance during their tenure.

Duration of internship

Internship positions are open throughout the year, ranging from a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of three months. Candidates can choose from four sessions — Summer (April–June), Fall (July–September), Spring (October–December), and Winter (January–March). Those wishing to continue beyond three months must apply for an extension.