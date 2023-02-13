scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
National University of Singapore Business School launches chief strategy officer programme in India

The 9-month CSO programme is developed for senior-level professionals with over 10 years of work experience who are looking to develop their strategic decision-making skills to address an ever-changing business climate

national university of singaporeAfter completing the programme, participants will receive a digital certificate of completion from NUS Business School (Representative image)

The National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School in collaboration with education platform Emeritus launched its first executive education online programme, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). The programme will start on March 28 and registration will close on February 14. Interested applicants can visit the programme page – nusbsee.emeritus.org to apply. 

The nine-month CSO programme is developed for senior-level professionals with over 10 years of work experience who are looking to develop their strategic decision-making skills to address an ever-changing business climate. The CSO programme will help senior executives, including HODs and CXOs, to apply their learning and frameworks for strategic leadership that are relevant across industries and domains. 

The programme is split into three sections — 3 core courses with in-depth video lectures from distinguished NUS Business School faculty, along with live sessions with industry practitioners; learners can choose from three electives for their second programme.

Upon completion of the programme, learners will know how to create strategic projects to address difficult business issues and position their businesses for revolutionary growth. After completing the programme, participants will receive a digital certificate of completion from NUS Business School and be invited to an optional graduation and networking event, which will take place at NUS Business School in Singapore.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 17:09 IST
