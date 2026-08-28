NTA exam reforms: Centre seeks public feedback; appoints 2 directors, joint director

As part of the restructuring, more than 50 NTA staff members have also been removed earlier (Screengrab from official website)

Centre has invited suggestions from stakeholders on reforms in the public examination system, with the inputs to be considered by a High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) set up to recommend measures to strengthen examination processes. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has opened the public consultation through the official website, examreforms-taskforce.dopt.gov.in.

Stakeholders can also submit their suggestions through the toll-free helpline 1800-180-4747. The government has sought active and wide-ranging participation in the exercise.

The consultation comes as the National Testing Agency (NTA) undergoes a major restructuring following a series of examination-related controversies. The agency has faced criticism over the NEET-UG paper leak, errors in UGC-NET question papers and other concerns related to the conduct and security of high-stakes examinations.