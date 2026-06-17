NTA earned Rs 448 crore surplus in 6 years; Parliamentary panel says use to to fix exam system

The National Testing Agency had declared the result of NEET-UG on June 4 and re-revised scorecard on July 26. (Express image/ representative)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) generated a surplus of nearly Rs 448 crore over the past six years, according to a parliamentary committee, which has recommended that the funds be used to strengthen the agency’s examination infrastructure and oversight of vendors.

In its latest action taken report, the Parliamentary standing committee on education, women, children, youth and sports noted that the NTA collected an estimated Rs 3,512.98 crore while spending Rs 3,064.77 crore on conducting examinations during the period, resulting in a surplus of Rs 448 crore.

The committee reiterated its earlier recommendation that the accumulated corpus should be utilised to build the agency’s in-house capabilities for conducting examinations or to strengthen regulatory and monitoring mechanisms overseeing vendors involved in the examination process.