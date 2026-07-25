NTA to recruit senior experts, young professionals via UPSC-linked ‘Pratibha Setu’

Students protest against NTA in one of the recent waves of demonstrations across the country (Images: AI/Representational; Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the next phase of its restructuring after terminating the services of 47 officials following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. The Ministry of Education on Friday announced the recruitment of senior professionals for key leadership roles and the engagement of 16 Young Professionals through the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Pratibha Setu portal as part of efforts to strengthen the examination body’s institutional capacity.

According to the Ministry of Education, the recruitment exercise follows the recommendations of the High-Level Committee of Experts chaired by Prof K Radhakrishnan. Four General Manager-level contractual positions have been notified for an initial tenure of three years. The posts cover Assessment Research and Psychometrics, Test Centre Network and Operations, Information Security, and Vigilance, Investigation and Forensics. The appointments are aimed at strengthening assessment design, examination centre management, cybersecurity, digital forensics and internal vigilance within the agency.