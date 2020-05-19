‘National Test Abhyaas’ app launches for JEE Main, NEET aspirants

‘National Test Abhyaas’ is now available on Android. Representational image/ file ‘National Test Abhyaas’ is now available on Android. Representational image/ file

Following multiple requests from students regarding the preparations for competitive exams- Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has come up with ‘National Test Abhyaas’ app for the students preparing for the engineering, medical admission tests.

After receiving multiple requests from students regarding the preparation for competitive exams, I advised @DG_NTA to create an app that would aid students to prepare for these exams efficiently. pic.twitter.com/YHm8StNrGR — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2020

The app will contain a three-hour-long question paper for both JEE Main, NEET aspirants. The students will get immediate scores with explanations of the answers.

One full question paper (3 hours) will be available each day, for both JEE (Main) & NEET. Students can take the test anytime as per their convenience, get immediate scores, correct answers with explanations, and analyze the time spent on different sections. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2020

Appreciate the quick turnaround from NTA.

iOS version coming soon..#StaySafe #StudyWell — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2020

“One full question paper (3 hours) will be available each day, for both JEE (Main) & NEET. Students can take the test anytime as per their convenience, get immediate scores, correct answers with explanations, and analyze the time spent on different sections,” HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted. The app is now available on Android and the iOS version is coming soon.

JEE Main will be held between July 18 and July 23, NEET on July 26 and JEE Advanced on August 23.

