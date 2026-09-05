PM Modi urges teachers to watch for drug addiction, excessive screen time among students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with the national award-winning teachers on Friday at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, urged them to stay alert to drug addiction cases among students and help them regulate excessive screen time by engaging them in extracurricular activities like sports, physical play, and creative hobbies.

He emphasised that teachers are required to look beyond the academic capability of students and notice their behaviour and everyday activities.

Talking on drug cases, Modi said that in metropolitan cities and big universities, it is rather difficult to spot if any student gets affected by the problem, as no one knows who gives whom what. “In these circumstances, teachers should take the initiative for awareness and also observe minutely if any change (in behaviour) is witnessed in any child,” he added.