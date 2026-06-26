National Teachers Awards 2026: MoE starts application process; know eligibility criteria, last date

The last date to apply is July 10, 2026

The Department of School Education and Literacy, under the Ministry of Education, is inviting online applications and nominations for the National Teachers Awards 2026. Teachers who are eligible from the country can submit their application form through the official portal: nationalawardstoteachers.education.gov.in. The applications for the National Awards will remain open till July 10, 2026.

National Teachers Awards 2025 awardees

Every year, the National Teachers Awards are presented to honour the teachers who have made outstanding contributions in improving school education and supported the overall growth of students.

National Teachers Awards: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

— Any teacher who works in schools which are operated by the Central Government, state government, Union Territory Administration, local bodies, and in aided and private schools affiliated with recognised Boards is eligible to apply.