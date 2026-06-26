National Teachers Awards 2026: MoE starts application process; know eligibility criteria, last date

The National Teachers Awards are presented to the teachers to honour their work in making extraordinary contribution to support school education and promote the holistic development of students.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiJun 26, 2026 12:28 PM IST
Department of School Education and Literacy opens application for National Teachers Awards 2026The last date to apply is July 10, 2026
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The Department of School Education and Literacy, under the Ministry of Education, is inviting online applications and nominations for the National Teachers Awards 2026. Teachers who are eligible from the country can submit their application form through the official portal: nationalawardstoteachers.education.gov.in. The applications for the National Awards will remain open till July 10, 2026.

National Teachers Awards 2025 awardees 

Every year, the National Teachers Awards are presented to honour the teachers who have made outstanding contributions in improving school education and supported the overall growth of students.

National Teachers Awards: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

— Any teacher who works in schools which are operated by the Central Government, state government, Union Territory Administration, local bodies, and in aided and private schools affiliated with recognised Boards is eligible to apply.

— Central Government schools, like Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), Sainik Schools, which are run by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), schools which are run by the Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES), and Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), which the Ministry of Tribal Affairs runs.

— Schools which are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or Council for the Indian Schools Certificate Examination (CISCE).

— Regular teachers and heads of schools with 10 years of service.

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National Teachers Awards: Who is not eligible

— Educational administrators, inspectors of education, and the staff of training Institutes are not eligible.

— The teacher/Headmaster should not have indulged in tuitions.

— Contractual teachers and shiksha mitras are not eligible.

For those teachers who are retired are not eligible for the award, but those who have served a part of the calendar year (at least for four months, that is up to 30 April in the year to which National Awards relate) may be considered if they fulfil all other conditions.

National Teachers Awards: Important dates

The important dates for the National Teachers Awards 2026 are mentioned in the table below

Dates Events
June 15 to July 10, 2026 Opening of the web portal for inviting online self- nominations by teachers
July 11 to July 13, 2026 Final submission of self-nominations by teachers
Mid July 2026 Constitution of the Independent National Jury
July 14 to July 21, 2026 Shortlisting by District/Regional Selection Committees
July 22 to July 29, 2026 Shortlisting by State/Organisation Selection Committees
July 30 and July 31, 2026 Intimation to shortlisted candidates for interaction with the jury
August 3 to August 7, 2026 Selection process by an Independent National Jury
August 8, 2026 Finalisation of recommendations by the Jury
August 10 to August 20, 2026 Intimation to selected awardees after approval of the Education Minister
September 4 and September 5, 2026 Rehearsal and Award Ceremony

National Teachers Awards: Selection criteria

For the selection process, teachers will be evaluated using the evaluation matrix. These contain two types of criteria for evaluation.

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Objection Criteria: Under this, the teachers will be awarded marks against each of the objective criteria. These criteria are given the weightage of 10 out of 100.

Performance against criteria: Under this, the teachers will be awarded marks on criteria based on performance for exemplary initiatives to improve learning outcomes, innovative experiments undertaken, organisation of extra and co-curricular activities, use of teaching learning material, social mobility, ensuring experiential learning, unique ways to ensure physical education to students, etc. These criteria are given the weightage of 90 out of 100.

The National Level Independent Jury will submit its recommendations to the Hon’ble Education Minister for acceptance and final approval. The Ministry of Education will bear the TA/DA expenses for the awardees and their companions, with entitlement notionally equivalent to that of a Group A officer at entry level in the Central Government. This has been approved by the Union Education Minister.

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