National Science Day: HRD Ministry launched Rs 250 crore scheme ‘STARS’ to fund science projects

On the National Science day, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Prakash Javadekar launched STARS – Scheme for Translational and Advanced Research in Science to fund science projects. The ministry has approved funds worth Rs 250 crore for the scheme.

These funds will be utilised to sponsor about 500 science projects. The selection of these projects would be done on the basis of competitions.

The project will be coordinated by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. Interested candidates will have to submit applications to take part in the competition. The applications will release on the first week of April 2019, informed HRD Minister in a tweet.

February 28, 2019

The announcement was made on the National Science Day. It is celebrated every year on February 28 in the memory of Sir C.V. Raman. He was an Indian physicist and a Nobel laureate. He received the Nobel in 1930 for discovering of the ‘Raman effect’ which refers to the ‘scattering’ of light that occurs when it passes through molecules, say dust in the air.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the HRD Ministry in collaboration with the National Skill Ministry and Labour and employment Ministry collaboratively launched SHREYAS – Scheme for Higher Education Youth for Apprenticeship and Skills to empower non-technical courses.

It announced to launch professional courses which would include 1000 hours of additional coursework out of which 250 will be dedicated to soft and ICT skilling (each) and rest 500 hours will be dedicated to specific skill courses. These courses will be open from this (2019-20) academic session onwards.