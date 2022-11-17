scorecardresearch
NMMSS 2022: National Merit cum Means Scholarship deadline extended to November 30

NMMSS 2022: Interested students can apply at the official website of National Scholarship Portal — scholarships.gov.in — before November 30.

NMMSS Scholarship 2022, scholarship alert, education scholarshipCandidates whose parental income from all sources is less than Rs 3.5 lakh per annum can avail the scholarship. (Representative image. Express photo)

NMMSS 2022: The Department of School Education and Literacy has yet again extended the deadline for the National Merit cum Means Scholarship (NMMSS). Interested students can apply at the official website of National Scholarship Portal — scholarships.gov.in.

Now, candidates have time till November 30 to fill the application for scholarships. Verification for defective application, institute and DNO/SNO/MNO will also be open till November 30.

Read |CBSE Datesheet 2023 for Class 10th, 12th expected soon — all FAQs answered

Students from any community who are studying in government, government-aided or local body schools who are fulfilling the guidelines of the scheme are eligible to apply for the scholarship. Candidates whose parental income from all sources is less than Rs 3.5 lakh per annum can avail the scholarship.

Interested students must have scored a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade in class 7 examination for appearing in selection test for award of scholarship (relaxable by five per cent for SC/ST students).

Students do not require any documents to be uploaded on the portal while applying to the scholarship. Candidates need to carry an income certificate of parent/guardian issued by the competent authority and caste certificate.

Also read |20 girls selected for Army sponsored IT education course in J-K

The total number of scholarships is Rs 1 lakh and each student will get Rs 12,000 per year which will be fixed for five years.

The renewal criteria for the scholarship has been revised to getting minimum 60 per cent marks in class 10 for continuation of scholarship in higher classes. It requires a clear promotion in classes 9 and 11 in the first attempt itself. It is relaxable by 5 per cent for SC, ST candidates.

