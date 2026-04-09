Medical colleges can charge MBBS fees only for 4.5 years, not full course duration: NMC notice

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NEET UG MBBS Course Fees: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges, institutions and universities to charge MBBS fees only for the prescribed academic duration of four-and-a-half years, and not for the entire five or five-and-a-half-year course period.
The commission said it has received multiple complaints that some medical institutions are collecting fees from students for the full duration of the MBBS programme, including the compulsory internship period. It clarified that such practices are not aligned with the academic structure of the course and lead to students being charged for periods that do not involve formal teaching.
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As per the prescribed norms, the MBBS programme consists of 4.5 years, or 54 months, of academic study. This is followed by a one-year compulsory rotating medical internship (CRMI), which is a mandatory training phase but does not fall under the academic teaching period. The NMC emphasised that fees must be limited strictly to the academic component of the course.
The commission further noted that charging fees beyond the defined academic duration amounts to collecting money without providing corresponding educational instruction. It underlined that fee structures must be reasonable, transparent, and proportionate to the facilities and teaching services actually provided to students.
The NMC in its notice wrote:
“Levy of fees for periods beyond the prescribed academic study duration, where no corresponding academic instruction is imparted, would be inconsistent.”
In its notice, the NMC has instructed all medical colleges and universities under its purview to strictly comply with these guidelines and ensure that students are not overcharged. Institutions have been asked to align their fee structures with the officially prescribed duration of the course without including the internship year.
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The regulatory body also issued a warning, stating that any instance of non-compliance will be viewed seriously. Appropriate action will be taken against institutions that fail to follow the directions, in accordance with existing statutory and regulatory provisions.