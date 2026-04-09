Medical colleges can charge MBBS fees only for 4.5 years, not full course duration: NMC notice

NMC received multiple complaints that some medical institutions are collecting fees from students for the full duration of the MBBS programme (Representational Image/AI generated)

NEET UG MBBS Course Fees: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges, institutions and universities to charge MBBS fees only for the prescribed academic duration of four-and-a-half years, and not for the entire five or five-and-a-half-year course period.

The commission said it has received multiple complaints that some medical institutions are collecting fees from students for the full duration of the MBBS programme, including the compulsory internship period. It clarified that such practices are not aligned with the academic structure of the course and lead to students being charged for periods that do not involve formal teaching.