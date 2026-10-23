Denotifying MSMER-2023 won’t lower standards for medical colleges, says NMC

The National Medical Commission has asserted that the de-notification of the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations, 2023 will not dilute prescribed standards of medical education and are intended to remove overlapping procedures.

The Commission, which is the statutory body for medical education in the country, had on October 14 denotified the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations (MSMER-2023).

The denotification “does not, in any manner, dilute the prescribed standards of medical education or the regulatory oversight exercised by NMC,” a statement by the Commission said.

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Under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) and Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) are primarily entrusted with prescribing academic standards, minimum requirements and educational norms.