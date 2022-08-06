scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

National Medical Commission allows persecuted minorities from Pakistan to practice medicine after exam

This will be applicable only for people who fled Pakistan and obtained citizenship in India on or before December 31, 2014.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 7, 2022 12:04:41 pm
Applicants who clear the exam will be given permanent registration to practice medicine. (Representational/File)

Opening its doors to persecuted minorities who fled Pakistan to practice medicine in India, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Saturday allowed permanent registration for them after an examination. All doctors have to be registered with their respective state commissions to practice anywhere in the country, the NMC stated.

This will be applicable only for people who fled Pakistan and obtained citizenship in India on or before December 31, 2014. “The applicant must possess a valid medical qualification and had been practicing medicine in Pakistan prior to his/her migration to India,” the notification by the undergraduate medical education board, under the apex regulator NMC, said.

All such people have been given time until September 5 to fill online applications on the NMC website. As per the notification, the applications will be scrutinised by the commission “in consultation with the agencies/departments” concerned and only those shortlisted will be allowed to appear in the examination. The examination will be conducted “by the commission or any agency authorised by the commission,” the notification said.

Applicants who clear the exam will be given permanent registration to practice medicine.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

In June, NMC had set up a group of experts to frame guidelines for a proposed test to enable such medical graduates to practice in India.

Earlier this year, the medical education regulator warned Indian students against travelling to Pakistan to study medical or dental courses, stating that such students will not be eligible to appear for the screening test that medical graduates from other countries have to undergo to get registration in India. The notification did make an exception for migrants and their children who have already acquired their medical degrees in Pakistan after getting security clearance from the Home Ministry.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 11:06:08 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

5

IND vs WI 4th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 59 runs, seal series 3-1

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more
The Sunday Profile

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more

Premium
With $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

With $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
World U20 Championship

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement