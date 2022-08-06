National Medical Commission allows persecuted minorities from Pakistan to practice medicine after exam

Updated: August 7, 2022 12:04:41 pm
Opening its doors to persecuted minorities who fled Pakistan to practice medicine in India, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Saturday allowed permanent registration for them after an examination. All doctors have to be registered with their respective state commissions to practice anywhere in the country, the NMC stated.
This will be applicable only for people who fled Pakistan and obtained citizenship in India on or before December 31, 2014. “The applicant must possess a valid medical qualification and had been practicing medicine in Pakistan prior to his/her migration to India,” the notification by the undergraduate medical education board, under the apex regulator NMC, said.
All such people have been given time until September 5 to fill online applications on the NMC website. As per the notification, the applications will be scrutinised by the commission “in consultation with the agencies/departments” concerned and only those shortlisted will be allowed to appear in the examination. The examination will be conducted “by the commission or any agency authorised by the commission,” the notification said.
Applicants who clear the exam will be given permanent registration to practice medicine.
Subscriber Only Stories
In June, NMC had set up a group of experts to frame guidelines for a proposed test to enable such medical graduates to practice in India.
Earlier this year, the medical education regulator warned Indian students against travelling to Pakistan to study medical or dental courses, stating that such students will not be eligible to appear for the screening test that medical graduates from other countries have to undergo to get registration in India. The notification did make an exception for migrants and their children who have already acquired their medical degrees in Pakistan after getting security clearance from the Home Ministry.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been morePremium
Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: India vs NZ in women’s hockey bronze play-off, IND vs AUS cricket final
BMW ‘driven by ex-MLA’ hits multiple vehicles on Geeta Flyover in Delhi, at least three injured
Ukraine: Amnesty International report sparks furor, resignation
Isro analysing status of satellites and SSLV performance after data loss during mission’s final stage
JugJugg Jeeyo cast reunites for a success bash hosted by Karan Johar. Kiara Advani asks, ‘Is there a sequel in the waiting?’
Explained: Why Kenya’s presidential election is important
Meteoric rise of ‘Brand Alia Bhatt’: With $68.1 million valuation, how she’s zooming ahead
From Nora Fatehi to Ananya Panday: Fashion hits and misses (August 1-August 7)
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Predicted Playing XIs: Will India Test their bench strength?
CUET UG 2022: NTA launches exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id
Akasa Air commences operations in India, first flight takes off from Mumbai
Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander