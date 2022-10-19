National Means cum Merit Scholarship application deadline extended

​​The last day to submit applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme has been extended till October 31. The candidates can register online at scholarships.gov.in to apply for scholarships provided by the government. The scholarship is provided by the department of school education and literacy to meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections.

The scholarship aims to prevent the drop-out of students after class 8 and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage. One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from class 9 every year and their continuation/ renewal in classes 10 to 12 for students studying in state government, government-aided and local body schools. The amount of the scholarship is Rs 12,000 per annum.

NMMSS scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) following DBT mode. The scholarship is provided by the Centre.

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs 3.50 lakh per annum are eligible to avail the scholarships. The students must have a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade in class 7 examination for appearing in the selection test for award of scholarship (for SC/ST students it should be 50 per cent).