National Mathematics Day: Master Maths over its myths

– Written by Anita Kishore

Mathematics has been a subject of extremes for many. It is a mixed bag, with few loving the subject and few associating mathematics with words like hard or scary. As a mathematics and physics teacher, I fall in the former category and have spent a considerable time of my career pursuing and understanding the nuances of Mathematics.

In my explorations of the subject, I have come across some myths that hamper the interest and foster fear in young minds who are still learning and need the space to explore their infinite possibilities.

Mathematics essentially is a problem solving technique that infuses logic into reasoning. On National Mathematics Day, here are some common myths and assumptions about the subject that we should let go:

You need to be born with the ‘Math gene’ to be good at Math

There is a common notion that one is born with the skill set that makes doing math easy. The reality is that anyone can be good at math, provided they are taught in a suitable manner. The idea that some people have a “natural flair” for the subject while some “just don’t” is a common misconception. If children are encouraged to grasp fundamentals effectively, right from their formative years, they can all excel at mathematics for the rest of their lives.

Boys are better at Math than girls

Research indicates that there is no difference in skill and capability between boys and girls when pursuing or doing math. The myth stems from the fact girls look up to women role models, and statistically, women representation in the STEM field has been poor across the world. However, stories like that of Shakuntala Devi – the human computer – should serve as an inspiration for many, the mathematics genius has written innumerable books and travelled the world demonstrating her arithmetic talents.

Not everyone needs Math

Another popular belief or myth is that maths is meant for individuals who wish to enter a scientific or tech field because it has no bearing with the everyday world. Reality is math is a part of our everyday life. From budgeting daily expenses to calculating the time you will take to reach your friends’ home – it’s all mathematics. Good mathematics skills will help you excel in any career you decide to pursue.

It’s all about speed and memory

Ever had to memorise multiplication tables? Or be the first to raise your hand after solving a problem? Truth is that speed and memorisation do not demonstrate conceptual mastery. Success in math comes from developing strong fundamentals and not from having a good memory. In fact, counting on your fingers shows a greater understanding of the subject than memorization.

Math is tough

Any subject, task or new learning that an individual indulges in is tough. Maths is no different. It requires constant patience, practice and commitment to learn and improve. Evaluating your skill at the subject purely based on the marks you score in exams is also a practice that should be discouraged. When the focus is just to score and not to learn, students will not be able to understand the beauty of the subject.

Here are some measures that we can take to prevent these myths from becoming an influential factor in a child’s life:

Don’t pressurize a child to learn merely to perform well in an examination. Encourage them to learn to understand and don’t make them second guess their capability and potential based on the marks they score. Encourage interactive study options that break the monotony and rote learning which hamper learning that lasts for life.

Introduce math to the child in real-world scenarios and games that increase their interest in the subject. As a teacher or parent, don’t project your fear or perception of the subject on the child. Let them form their own opinion.

– The author is Teacher and Chief Strategy Officer, BYJU’S – The Learning App