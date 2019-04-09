National Institute Ranking Framework: IIM-Ahmedabad slips to No. 2, a total 14 in top 100

Fourteen institutes from Gujarat have made it to top 100 in their respective categories in National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2019 declared Monday, with Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) slipping to second spot after being on the top for two years in a row in management category.

Though this year, IIM-A lost to IIM-Bangalore, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Gandhinagar, scaled five spots in pharmacy category with rank nine. In 2018, NIPER was ranked 14th. Another state institute, which is in top 10 in its category, is Gujarat National Law University in Gandhinagar. It is at rank nine in law category.

In overall ranking, however, only two institutes feature in top 100. Indian Institute of Technology-Gandhinagar (IIT-G) has been ranked 51, while Anand Agricultural University is at 96. The IIT-G has slipped from 39 in 2018 to 51.

In individual categories, three management institutes have been ranked in top 100 from Gujarat —apart from the IIM-A, Nirma University is at 40 and Institute of Rural Management, Anand, at 51.

Anand Agricultural University is the only university from Gujarat to have listed in the university category. It is at 67th spot. Similarly, the GNLU is also the only entrant from the state in the law category.

In engineering, there are three institutes — IIT-G at 24, Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, at 58 and Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Gandhinagar, at 91. IIT-G has improved its ranking from the past two years, whicin 2017 and 2018 respectively.

In college category, P D Patel Institute of Applied Sciences in Changa is at 26, while St Xavier’s College in Ahmedabad is at 56.

The highest number of institutes from Gujarat has been listed in pharmacy. There are five — NIPER, MSU-Vadodara at 17, Nirma University 21, L M College of Pharmacy, Ahmedabad, 31 and B K Modi Government Pharmacy College, Rajkot, at 66.