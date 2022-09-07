National Institute of Naturopathy signs MoU with Defence Institute of Advanced Technology to promote naturopathy at varsity

Pune-based National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) has tied up with the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) to promote and propagate knowledge of naturopathy treatment by setting up an out-patient department and also including yoga sessions for various short term courses conducted at DIAT.

“There is an increasing demand for naturopathy and yoga. Due to the Covid pandemic, people have also realised the importance of natural immunity,” said Prof (Dr) K. Satya Lakshmi, director, NIN, adding, “Mahatma Gandhi himself used to treat people through naturopathy and this institute has an important role in the attainment of India’s Independence.Several prominent personalities have lived here and got their treatment done through naturopathy,” the director said in an official statement issued on Monday.

DIAT, a deemed University and an autonomous organisation funded by the DRDO signed the MoU related to research, training, skill development, exchange of knowledge, and information in the field of naturopathy and yoga.