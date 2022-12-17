scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

National Institute of Design extends DAT 2023 deadline to Dec 22; check how to apply

NID DAT 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website— admissions.nid.edu. The DAT prelims will be conducted on January 8, 2023 for both masters and bachelors degree.

NID DAT 2023: Candidates from any stream can apply for bachelors programme

NID-DAT 2023: National Institute of Design (NID) recently extended the deadline to submit online applications for the Design Aptitude Test to December 22 till 44 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website— admissions.nid.edu.

The DAT prelims will be conducted on January 8, 2023 for both masters and bachelors degree. Candidates will be able to submit the application form with late fees from 4 pm of December 22 till 2 pm of December 25.

Also read |NID should play a key role in designing governance: Kris Gopalakrishnan

Window to edit the application form will open at 4 pm of December 25 till 4 pm of December 27. And, admit card will be available for download from January 2, 2023 from 4 pm.

NID-DAT 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: Click on signup link on the homepage

Step 3: Sign up by filling basic details such as the programme, nationality, category and more

Step 4: Once signed in, fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 6: Download the application form for future reference

To apply for Bachelor of Design candidates need to either have a passing certificate of class 12 or equivalent, or they could be appearing for class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board of education in any stream.

For General, EWS and Foreign Nationals in Overseas (Supernumerary) category candidates need to be born on or after July 1, 2003. For SC, ST, OBC-NCL categories there is a relaxation of three years. For PwD category candidates there is an age relaxation of five years.

To apply for Master of Design, candidates need to either have a bachelor degree of minimum four-year duration in any specialisation after class 12 or equivalent. Or they can also have a full-time diploma of minimum four-year duration in Design, Fine Arts, Applied Arts or Architecture. Or then can have a bachelor’s degree with three-year of specialisation. Candidates must have passed the bachelor degree examinations at the time of document verification which will be tentatively in May, 2023.

The candidate needs to be born on or after July 1, 1991 for General, EWS and Foreign Nationals in Overseas (Supernumerary) categories. There is a three year age relaxation for SC, ST and OBC-NCL candidates and five years for PwD candidates.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 02:22:32 pm
