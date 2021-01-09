National Institute of Design admissions open: Here’s all you need to know

National Institute of Design admissions: The National Institute of Design (NID) invites applications for admission to bachelors and masters courses including BDes and MDes at its official website admissions.nid.edu. Interested students can apply before February 7, 4 pm. Admissions are open across NID campuses including Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Assam.

To be eligible for admissions, candidates will have to pass the design aptitude test (DAT) prelims and main exams. the preliminary exam will be held on March 14. The dates of the main exam have not been released yet. Those who clear both the exams will have to appear for counselling sessions. Based on merit, through counselling, candidates will be allotted seats.

BDes DAT prelims will be a three hours test for 100 marks. It is a pen and paper test in English. The MDes DAT prelims will consist of aptitude as well as discipline-specific test.

National Institute of Design admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, admissions@nid.edu

Step 2: Click on new registration, register by giving details

Step 3: Log-in to proceed to the application form

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Upload documents, save and exit

Step 6: Pay fee, submit

National Institute of Design admissions: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 3,000 for an application form. Those belonging to SC, ST category and other reserved categories will have to pay Rs 1500 while for overseas supernumerary seats a fee of Rs 5000 will be applicable.

