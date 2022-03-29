National Institute of Bank Management launches advanced programme in banking and leadership

National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), an autonomous apex institute established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Banks has collaborated with ed-tech platform TalentSprint to launch a six month advanced programme in banking and leadership. This programme is aimed at participants who aspire to be digital-first professionals and spearhead digital transformation initiatives within their organizations.

The programme will be delivered on TalentSprint’s digital platform ipearl.ai. To apply for selection into the first cohort, applicants can visit the official website – nibm.talentsprint.com/apbl

The Advanced Programme in Banking and Leadership for a Digital World is a case-study driven six-month programme that will provide professionals with a comprehensive understanding of digital transformation in banking and financial institutions.

The Programme will be taught by a team of leading researchers and experts in digital banking led by Programme Director, Dr Arindam Bandyopadhyay. The online, instructor-led learning will conclude with a certification ceremony during the 2-day campus visit at the state-of-the-art NIBM campus in Pune.