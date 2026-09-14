National Engineers’ Day 2026: Why is it celebrated on September 15?

Every year, on September 15, India celebrates National Engineers’ Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of the revered engineer, economist, statesman and writer, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

Visvesvaraya, renowned for his revolutionary contributions to the field of engineering, was known for his innovative designs, visionary planning, and practical solutions, many of which continue to benefit India to this day.

Diwan of Mysore to Bharat Ratna: Life of M Visvesvaraya

Visvesvaraya was born in 1861 in Muddenahalli village in Karnataka. For his higher education, he moved to Chennai to pursue a BA (Bachelor of Arts) from the University of Madras. He later shifted his academic focus towards science and joined the College of Science in Pune to pursue civil engineering.