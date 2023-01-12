NEP 2020: Expert panel submits its report to Bengal government

NEP 2020: A committee of experts assembled in West Bengal to review the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and has submitted its findings to the Department of Education, one of its members stated on Wednesday. The panel was established in the first week of April in 2022 and included Columbia University Professor Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak, Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Professor Suranjan Das and Harvard University Professor Sugata Bose, among others.

The senior academic told PTI, “Yes, the observations made by every member have been collated and communicated to the principal secretary of the education department for consideration. The department is in the process of evaluating the same.” The panel member added that the department would formulate an official response after carefully examining the recommendations given.

Education minister Bratya Basu had told PTI on Tuesday that the experts in the committee will guide the state as and when the NEP is implemented. “These are all reputed persons known for their accomplishments internationally (committee members). They have made us proud, our state proud. They will guide us (about) which part of the NEP has to be implemented and which portion discarded,” he had said.

NEP 2020, which replaced the 34-year-old National Policy on Education, 1986, was approved by the Union government on July 29, 2020. According to the draft policy, students will have to take school examinations in graders 3, 5, and 8 which will be conducted by appropriate authority. Board exams for grades 10 and 12 will be redesigned.