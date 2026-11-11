7 in 10 Indian schools have a computer, but official data reveals a major learning gap

India marks its 19th National Education Day on November 11, in honour of Maulana Azad, independent India’s first education minister, who is credited with helping set up the first IIT. The country he helped equip with technical education is now a technology power: its software services exports reached $221.4 billion in 2025-26, according to the RBI. Yet in the schools where that talent begins, about 4.8 lakh still have no internet, according to the Ministry of Education’s UDISE+ 2025-26 data, and 1.19 lakh lacked functional electricity in 2024-25, according to NITI Aayog.

More tellingly, NITI Aayog’s school education report found that while 64.7 per cent of schools had computers in 2024-25, only 57.9 per cent had computers available for teaching and learning.

A school can own a computer without its students ever getting to use one

Fewer can say students get to use one. NITI Aayog’s school education report found that in 2024-25, 64.7 per cent of schools were equipped with computers, but only 57.9 per cent had computers available for teaching and learning. A school can own a computer and still not be a school where students use one.

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The Ministry’s UDISE+ report, the annual school census, covers 14.67 lakh schools for 2025-26. Internet connectivity is now in 67.4 per cent of them, which leaves about one in three, roughly 4.8 lakh schools, offline.

Share of schools with 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 2025-26 A computer 47.7% 57.2% 64.7% 69.9% Internet 49.7% 53.9% 63.5% 67.4% Electricity 91.7% 91.8% 93.6% 95.0%

Source: Ministry of Education, UDISE+ 2025-26, as released by PIB on 7 July 2026. The 4.8 lakh figure is calculated from the 67.4 per cent share and the 14,66,682 schools in the UDISE+ 2025-26 report.

How far has it come? The starting point was low. In 2021-22, only 24.2 per cent of government schools had internet, against 59.6 per cent of private schools, the Ministry told the Lok Sabha during the winter session of 2024.

Across all schools, the share with the internet has risen from 49.7 per cent in 2022-23 to 67.4 per cent in 2025-26 (table above). UDISE+ says its figures before 2022-23 are not strictly comparable with later years, so the two sets are separate snapshots, not one line.

Having a computer versus using one

The ministry’s headline computer figure counts schools that have one. NITI Aayog’s report on the school education system, which analyses UDISE+ data, separates that from whether the computer can be used in class: in 2024-25, 64.7 per cent of schools had computers, but 57.9 per cent had them available for teaching and learning, NITI Aayog notes in its May 2026 report.

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That is a gap of 6.8 percentage points. The data does not say why a school’s computer is unavailable for teaching.

Connections are also running ahead of devices. In government schools with Class 6 and above, 66 per cent had internet in 2024-25, but only 34 per cent had a computer or ICT lab.

The gap is visibly standing out in some states.

State/UT Schools with a computer, 2024-25 Schools with internet, 2024-25 Delhi 100% 100% Kerala 99.5% 91.7% Tamil Nadu 92.6% 84.9% Uttar Pradesh 60.1% 45.9% Bihar 25.2% 84.8% West Bengal 25.1% 18.6% Meghalaya 19.7% 26.4% India (national average) 64.7% 63.5%

Source: Ministry of Education, UDISE+ 2024-25, in its Lok Sabha reply in February 2026

Bihar shows the pattern most sharply: internet in 84.8 per cent of schools, up from 18.5 per cent a year earlier, but computers in only 25.2 per cent. West Bengal and Meghalaya trail on both counts.

Underneath every digital measure is electricity. The ministry reports that 95 per cent of schools had an electricity connection in 2025-26, up from 93.6 per cent. NITI Aayog’s report, using UDISE+ 2024-25 data, says 1.19 lakh schools lacked functional electricity that year, which is the better test of whether a computer can be switched on.

A device needs power, a connection needs a device, and a lesson needs a teacher who can use all three.