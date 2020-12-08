National Dairy Research Institute best agriculture university in India: ICAR 2019 Ranking

ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal is the best institute in the field of agriculture, as per the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)‘s ranking of Agricultural Universities of 2019. The Karnal-based institute has maintained its top spot since last year, however, the Indian Agriculture Research Institute, New Delhi has lost its position from rank 2 last year and is at spot 3. Punjab Agriculture University Ludhiana which was at spot 8 has taken a huge leap to rank at number 2 this year.
Here is the list of top-ranking agriculture universities and institutes this year –
Rank 1: ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal
Rank 2: Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana
Rank 3: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi
Rank 4: ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar
Rank 5: G B Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar
Rank 6: Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar
Rank 7: Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana
Rank 8: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore
Rank 9: University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad
Rank 10: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Hyderabad
Rank 11: Dr. Yaswant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry, Nauni-Solan
Rank 12: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Srinagar
Rank 13: Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University, Guntur
Rank 14: Ch. Sarwan Kumar Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur
Rank 15: Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya, Mohanpur
Rank 16: ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Mumbai
Rank 17: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut
Rank 18: University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangaluru
Rank 19: Kerala Agricultural University, Thrissur
Rank 20: Orissa University of Agricultural and Technology, Bhubaneswar
Rank 21: University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur
Rank 22: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Chennai
Rank 23: Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Raipur
Rank 24: Anand Agricultural University, Anand
Rank 25: Central Agricultural University, Imphal
Rank 26: Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur
Rank 27: Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri
Rank 28: Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar
Rank 29: Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University, Nagpur
Rank 30: Junagadh Agricultural University, Junagadh
While last year 60 institutes were ranked, this year, a total of 67 institutes made it to the list. The ICAR ranking is based on several parameters including student and faculty profile, student placements, research publications and citations, patents, technologies generated and transferred to farmers, resources generated, and linkages.
