National Dairy Research Institute best agriculture university in India: ICAR 2019 Ranking

ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal is the best institute in the field of agriculture, as per the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)‘s ranking of Agricultural Universities of 2019. The Karnal-based institute has maintained its top spot since last year, however, the Indian Agriculture Research Institute, New Delhi has lost its position from rank 2 last year and is at spot 3. Punjab Agriculture University Ludhiana which was at spot 8 has taken a huge leap to rank at number 2 this year.

Here is the list of top-ranking agriculture universities and institutes this year –

Rank 1: ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal

Rank 2: Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Rank 3: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi

Rank 4: ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar

Rank 5: G B Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar

Rank 6: Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar

Rank 7: Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana

Rank 8: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore

Rank 9: University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad

Rank 10: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Hyderabad

Rank 11: Dr. Yaswant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture & Forestry, Nauni-Solan

Rank 12: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Srinagar

Rank 13: Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University, Guntur

Rank 14: Ch. Sarwan Kumar Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur

Rank 15: Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya, Mohanpur

Rank 16: ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Mumbai

Rank 17: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut

Rank 18: University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangaluru

Rank 19: Kerala Agricultural University, Thrissur

Rank 20: Orissa University of Agricultural and Technology, Bhubaneswar

Rank 21: University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur

Rank 22: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Chennai

Rank 23: Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Raipur

Rank 24: Anand Agricultural University, Anand

Rank 25: Central Agricultural University, Imphal

Rank 26: Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur

Rank 27: Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri

Rank 28: Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar

Rank 29: Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University, Nagpur

Rank 30: Junagadh Agricultural University, Junagadh

While last year 60 institutes were ranked, this year, a total of 67 institutes made it to the list. The ICAR ranking is based on several parameters including student and faculty profile, student placements, research publications and citations, patents, technologies generated and transferred to farmers, resources generated, and linkages.

