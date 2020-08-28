NATA to conduct second test on September 12, check details

Admit card is available to download at the website- nata.in

NATA admit card 2020: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will conduct the second test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA on September 12. The candidates can apply till September 4 through the website – nata.in. The admit card for the NATA first test has already been released, and it is available to download on the website. The exam will be held on August 29 in online mode due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Parts A (Drawing test) and B (Test on Scientific Ability & General Aptitude) of NATA 2020 will be conducted in online mode. The council has also arranged test centres for candidates having a network issue in their places of residence or stay. “The candidates may opt to appear for NATA 2020 from their respective places of residence/stay or at the Council allotted test centre in case they do not have network connectivity or technical/hardware resources such as PC, laptop, webcam, etc,” the release mentioned.

Candidates can also appear for the mock test, the link of which is already available on the official website.

NATA admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nata.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

NATA admit card is available to download at nata.in NATA admit card is available to download at nata.in

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The candidates and parents are advised to keep visiting the official website- nata.in for the latest updates. For any further clarification, candidates may contact NATA helpdesk at helpdesk.nata2020@gmail.com and dial- 9319275557, 7303487773.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd