NATA second test result released, here’s how to download score card

NATA result 1200: Check result at nata.in. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

NATA second test result 2020: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has declared the results for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) second test. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at nata.in. Earlier, the result for the first test was announced on September 5.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to take admission in five-year BArch degree courses across India. The second test was held on September 12, while the first on August 29.

NATA result 2020: How to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website, nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘click here’ next to NATA second test result 2020

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download.

The entrance examination is being conducted every year for admission to architecture course in various institutes in the country. The test measures the applicant’s aptitude for architecture and focuses on their drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability. The scorecard from this test is valid for two years from the year of appearing.

The candidates and parents are advised to keep visiting the official website- nata.in for the latest updates. For any further clarification, candidates may contact NATA Helpdesk at helpdesk.nata2020@gmail.com and dial- 9319275557, 7303487773.

