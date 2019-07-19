NATA result July 2019 declared: How to download score card

NATA result 2019: The Council of Architecture (CoA) declared the result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at nata.in. On clearing the exam, candidates will be eligible to take admission in five-year B.Arch degree courses across India.

As per the official data, a total of 35,748 students registered for the NATA April exam while 35,651 students applied for the July exam. The test is conducted twice a year. Out of 18,126 students who appeared for NATA July 2019, as many as 14,589 cleared the same.

NATA result July 2019: How to check scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website, nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘click here’ next to NATA July 2019

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

The second test was conducted on July 7 across 189 centres all over India and one centre in Dubai. The first test was conducted on April 14 across 191 Indian and one Dubai-based centre. In the April exam for which the result has been declared earlier, 27232 candidates cleared the exam