NATA result 2021 date, time and other guidelines

Council of Architecture (COA) will announce NATA 2021 result for phase 1 on April 14. The result will be announced online at nata.in under the student login. Candidates can check it by entering email id and password. The result of NATA is announced in the form of a scorecard. It displays the marks obtained in the exam, total marks, status etc.

CoA has not mentioned any particular time of declaring the result. However, last year the result of the NATA phase 2 exam was announced around 12 noon. On the other hand, the result of the first test was declared around 2 pm. Hence, it is expected that the result for NATA 2021 will also be announced between 12 to 2 pm.

Along with the result, the final answer key and question paper for NATA 2021 will also be uploaded. It will also be available at nata.in. The result of the exam is prepared on the basis of the answer key.

To qualify NATA, candidates need 75 marks out of 200 marks. The candidates opting for both the first and second test must know that the separate scorecards will be issued by CoA for both tests. The scorecard of the second test will contain the marks of the 1st test as well. For candidates who will appear for both the tests, the best marks secured in either of the tests shall be taken as the valid score for admission into B.Arch course.

NATA 2021 score will be valid for the academic session 2021-22 only, which means the score of NATA 2021 cannot be used for admission in the next session. The record of the NATA- 2021 examination would be preserved only upto 90 days from the date of declaration of results. After that, candidates cannot seek any data regarding the exam from CoA.

After qualifying NATA, the candidates are required to apply with their scorecard to various institutes approved by the Council that provide BArch courses all over the country. The actual admissions shall be carried out only by the concerned competent admission / counseling authorities of the respective states/universities/institutions, according to the eligibility criteria prescribed by the Council.

The second test of NATA 2021 will be held on June 12. The NATA test 2 application form are available until May 30. The National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA) is the national level architecture entrance exam. Candidates seeking admission to 5 years full-time Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) programs in institutes across the nation have to qualify NATA 2021 or JEE Main 2021.

Council of Architecture (CoA) is a statutory authority established under the Architects Acts, 1972. It monitors the standards required to be maintained by the Architectural institutions for imparting recognised architectural qualifications in the country.