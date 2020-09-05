NATA result 2020 declared, how to check score card

NATA result available now at nata.in. Representational image/ file

NATA result 2020: The Council of Architecture (CoA) declared the result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA). Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at nata.in. On clearing the exam, candidates will be eligible to take admission in five-year BArch degree courses across India.

The exam was held in online mode on August 29. The second test will be conducted on September 12. The Council has also arranged test centres for candidates having a network issue in their places of residence or stay. “The candidates may opt to appear for NATA 2020 from their respective places of residence/stay or at the Council allotted test centre in case they do not have network connectivity or technical/hardware resources such as PC, laptop, webcam, etc,” as per the release.

NATA result July 2020: How to check scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website, nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘click here’ next to NATA result 2020

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download.

The candidates and parents are advised to keep visiting the official website- nata.in for the latest updates. For any further clarification, candidates may contact NATA Helpdesk at helpdesk.nata2020@gmail.com and dial- 9319275557, 7303487773.

