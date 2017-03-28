NATA exam 2017: Admit cards released, check here

NATA exam 2017: In the exam, candidates will be tested on their aptitude for architecture, drawing, observation, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability. NATA exam 2017: In the exam, candidates will be tested on their aptitude for architecture, drawing, observation, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability.

NATA exam 2017: The Council of Architecture (COA) has released the admit card for the National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA) 2017 today. Candidates who have registered and have been waiting to sit for the paper on April 16, 2017 can download their admit card from the official NATA website.

In the exam, candidates will be tested on their aptitude for architecture, drawing, observation, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability. Candidates also have the option to pursue the course two years after clearing the entrance exam.

The COA is the managing body of architects in India. It monitors the education and practice of professional architects and maintains a registry for them. Candidates must clear the NATA exam and get a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture (B Arch) from the COA to be considered a professional architect.

Steps to download the admit card for NATA 2017:

– Go to the official website for NATA 2017 (nata.nic.in).

– Click on the link for the admit card.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and sign in.

– Follow the instructions to search for your application.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

