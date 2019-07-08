NATA answer key released: How to download, raise objections

NATA answer key 2019: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the answer key for the National Aptitude Test (NATA) on its official website, nata.in. The entrance exam conducted for admission to architecture and related courses was conducted on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

If candidates find any query in the answer key they should raise the same with the CoA. The last date to raise objections is July 8 (Monday) midnight.

NATA answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nta.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘click here’ next to view answer key

Step 3: Answer key will appear, download

In case a student wants to raise an objection, they will have to follow these steps –

Step 4: Click the link ‘click here for question representation’

Step 5: Fill details, submit

The result will be available by the end of June at the official website. It will consist of marks obtained out of 200 in each compartment as well as the overall result. To qualify the exam one must have a minimum of 25% marks in MCQ portion and drawing each. Overall qualifying marks out of 200 will be released after the result is out.