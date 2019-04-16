Toggle Menu
NATA answer key 2019: Last date to raise objections, check everything you need to knowhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/nata-answer-key-2019-last-date-to-raise-objections-check-everything-you-need-to-know-nata-in-5677892/

NATA answer key 2019: Last date to raise objections, check everything you need to know

NATA answer key 2019: CoA has been released answer keys at nata.in. The last date to raise objections, if any, in the answer key is April 16, 2019. The exam was conducted on April 14, 2019 as an eligibility test for admission to undergraduate architecture courses.

nata, nata.in, jee main, nata answer key, nata answer key link, nata 2019 exam date, nata mock test, nata question apper, architecture exam, architecture courses, BArch colleges, engineering entrance exam, education news
NATA answer key 2019 can be downloaded from nata.in. (Representational image)

NATA answer key 2019: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the answer key for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2019 conducted on April 14, 2019 (Sunday) at its official website, nata.in.

According to reports, April 16 (Tuesday) is the last date to raise objections, if any, in the answer key. The eligibility exam for admission to architecture and related courses is conducted twice a year, the next exam will be conducted on July 7, 2019 (Sunday).

Read| List of engineering exams 2019

NATA answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nata.in
Step 2: In the homepage, click on ‘click here’ link nest to NATA 2019 registration
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘click here’ under Answer key
Step 5: Answer key will appear

Read| Top Indian architecture colleges

NATA constitutes of 200 marks which are divided into two parts – A and B. In part A for 120 marks, questions on mathematics and general aptitude are asked while the part B for 80 marks is a test of drawing skills. Apart from NATA, JEE Main is also considered as eligibility exam for entrance to architecture and related courses.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 AP EAMCET 2019 admit card to release at 11:30 am today: How to download
2 NEET admit card 2019 states wrong date, aspirants left confused
3 Private college in Ghaziabad wins NASA honours