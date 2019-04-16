NATA answer key 2019: Last date to raise objections, check everything you need to know

NATA answer key 2019: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the answer key for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2019 conducted on April 14, 2019 (Sunday) at its official website, nata.in.

Advertising

According to reports, April 16 (Tuesday) is the last date to raise objections, if any, in the answer key. The eligibility exam for admission to architecture and related courses is conducted twice a year, the next exam will be conducted on July 7, 2019 (Sunday).

Read| List of engineering exams 2019

NATA answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nata.in

Step 2: In the homepage, click on ‘click here’ link nest to NATA 2019 registration

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here’ under Answer key

Step 5: Answer key will appear

Read| Top Indian architecture colleges

NATA constitutes of 200 marks which are divided into two parts – A and B. In part A for 120 marks, questions on mathematics and general aptitude are asked while the part B for 80 marks is a test of drawing skills. Apart from NATA, JEE Main is also considered as eligibility exam for entrance to architecture and related courses.