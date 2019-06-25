NATA admit card for July postponed, likely to release today: Check how to download, exam pattern

NATA admit card July 2019: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will release the admit card for the second National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) at its official website, nata.in. The official notification states that the NATA admit card July 2019 will be released on June 24 but the link is yet to be uploaded.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 7 (Sunday), 2019. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to architecture and related courses.

NATA admit card July 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nata.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘registration and result’

Step 3: On the new page click on the admit card link under June 2019 exam box

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill details, log-in

Step 7: Admit card will appear, download

The link will be activated soon, as per official sources.

NATA is conducted twice a year. Earlier, the exam was conducted on April 12 and result for the same was declared on May 3, 2019. The scorecard from this test is valid for two years from the year of appearing.