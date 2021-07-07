NATA admit card 2021 to be released today: How to download

NATA admit card July 2021: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will release the admit card for the second National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) today on its official website, nata.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 11 (Sunday), 2021. Those who crack the entrance exam will be eligible for admission to architecture and related courses.

Candidates can also appear for the mock test, the link of which is already available on the official website.

NATA admit card July 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nata.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘registration and result’

Step 3: On the new page click on the admit card link under June 2021 exam box

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill details, log-in

Step 7: Admit card will appear, download

NATA is conducted twice a year. Earlier, the exam was conducted on April 10 and results have already been announced. The scorecard from this test is valid for two years from the year of appearing.

Candidates who appeared in the NATA 2021 first test are also eligible to reappear for the test. The council had also revised the eligibility criteria for applications planning to appear for the NATA 2021. Earlier, students had to score at least 50 percent aggregate marks in mathematics, physics, and chemistry.