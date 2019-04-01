NATA admit card 2019 release date and time

NATA admit card 2019: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will be releasing the admit card or hall ticket for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) on its official website, nata.in. The NATA is an entrance exam for admission to architecture programmes.

Advertising

The competitive exam is scheduled to be held on April 14, 2019 (Sunday). The exam will begin at 10 am and conclude at 1:15 pm. The paper-I will constitute of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and be conducted online, the second part will be drawing test and candidates will be given two questions combining of 80 marks.

The paper-II will be conducted on July 7, 2019 (Sunday). It will be on the same pattern and will be of 200 marks as well. Appearing in the second test is not mandatory and is purely at the discretion of the applicants.

NATA admit card 2019: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website, nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘admit card/hall ticket 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Advertising

“Candidates must ensure that the photograph and signature printed on the admit card are not mutilated/ distorted/ soiled even by accident. Candidates with such mutilated/ distorted/ soiled admit cards will not be allowed to appear in NATA-2019,” read the official notification.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible to apply for B.Arch courses. Apart from NATA, JEE paper -I is also accepted for admission to undergraduate-level architecture courses. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) earlier was scheduled to be held from April 7 to April 20 onwards. It will be now held on April 7 (Paper 2 – B. Arch/ B. Planning). However, Paper 1 (B.E/ B.Tech) will be held from April 8, 9, 10 and 12.