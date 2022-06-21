NATA 2022 Result declared: Here’s how to check

The Council of Architecture (COA) declared the result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2022) today. Candidates can check their result at the official website- nata.in.

The exam for the first session was held on June 12. The NATA scorecard contains the candidate’s rank and total marks obtained in the entrance exam.

NATA 2022: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA at nata.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using necessary credentials

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the result

To qualify in the exam, candidates will have to score at least 75 marks out of 200 marks. Candidates who choose to take both the first and second test must know that the CoA will give distinct scorecards for each test.

The marks from the first exam will be included in the second test’s scorecard. The second attempt shall be held on July 7. For candidates who will take both tests, the best score in each test will be considered the valid score for admission to the BArch programme.