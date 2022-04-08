NATA 2022 registration begins: How to apply

The Council of Architecture (COA) has started the registration process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022. The NATA application form 2022 has been released on the official website — nata.in.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of NATA 2022 for registration. NATA phase 1 exam registration can be done online till May 23, 2022. The last dates to apply for phase 2 is June 20 and phase 3 is June 11, 2022. The examination is divided into two sessions morning and evening.

The phase 1 examination is scheduled to be held on June 12, 2022, phase 2 on July 3 and phase 3 on July 24, 2022, from 10 am to 1 pm (morning) and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (evening).

NATA 2022 Registration: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — nata.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘NATA 2022 registration’ link.

Step 3: Fill in the details required.

Step 4: Upload photo and signature in the specified formats.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the NATA 2022 application and take a printout of the admission form for the future.

Candidates who have completed their class 12 examinations with physics, chemistry, and mathematics or 10+3 diploma with mathematics as a subject of study can appear for NATA 2022. Candidates appearing for the 10+2 examination with physics, chemistry, and mathematics as subjects of study or a 10+3 diploma with mathematics in the current year may also provisionally appear for NATA-2022.